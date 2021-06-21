England, according to Jaroslav Silhavy, will respond to pressure.

Jaroslav Silhavy, the Czech Republic’s coach, is fearful of a backlash from England ahead of their Euro 2020 match.

The Three Lions host the Czech Republic on Tuesday in a game which will determine who tops Group D.

In their first two games, Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions have struggled for inspiration, winning 1-0 against Croatia and drawing 0-0 with Scotland on Friday.

After two disappointing games, Silhavy expects England to come out fire.

“It will be different from the last two games because they are hungry for goals and want to score and win the game,” he remarked. That’s what we’re hoping for.

“There will be a lot of pressure, and they’ll be attacking, which we’ll have to cope with.

“They are under pressure, the English public expects them to win, there will be a large crowd at the game, and the fans will be cheering them on, so it will be difficult for us.

“At the tournament, it’s usually a little different because the teams may not be at their best at the start, but their form improves as they get closer to the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final. One of those teams, I believe, is England.”

Silhavy also feels his team will be able to keep Harry Kane quiet once more, despite the striker’s struggles at the Euros.

“Harry Kane is a fantastic striker, very smart,” he continued. We don’t want to abandon him. On him, we’ll need two men.

“Even when we defend (against) him extremely well, he manages to score. But I am confident that we will be able to defeat him.”

In 2019, England kicked off their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of the Czech Republic at Wembley, with Raheem Sterling netting a hat-trick.

With four points on goal difference, the visitors lead Group D, and Silhavy is convinced his team will avoid a repetition of their last trip to London.

“We lost the game we played in the qualifiers, and I remember it very well, but it’s,” he explained. (This is a brief piece.)