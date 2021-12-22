End-of-Year Sports Recap: 2021’s Most Memorable Football Moments

There have been many changes in the world of football as the year 2021 draws to a conclusion.

Some players made incredible leaps, but Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo took home the biggest prize.

Lionel Messi created news when he decided to leave Barcelona and join Paris Saint-Germain after 21 years.

With Barca unable to back up the five-year contract they had committed to with the 34-year-old star, a split seemed inevitable.

As a result, the Argentine striker agreed to a two-year deal with PSG in August, a decision reportedly influenced by Neymar and Mauricio Pochettino, according to Sky Sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new two-year contract with Manchester United in August.

The agreement included an option to extend his contract for another year, but only if international clearance was obtained.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner stated that he has always had a soft spot for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo was meant to join Manchester City, but he ended up returning to Old Trafford.

According to ESPN, the Sky Blues withdrew out of the deal due to the overall cost of the potential transfer.

Romelu Lukaku, who was rumored to be untouchable when at Inter Milan, was one of Chelsea’s surprise arrivals.

Following a stellar season in Serie A, the second-highest scorer was clearly a target for a number of clubs.

The Blues’ perseverance paid off in August, when they re-signed the Belgian striker for a club-record sum of £97.5 million ($13 million).

Eduardo Camavinga, regarded as one of the most sought-after players in recent years, joined Real Madrid after Rennes attempted everything it could to keep the French footballer.

Los Blancos offered the 19-year-old a €30 million ($34 million) contract that would extend until 2027.

It was a far cry from Les Rennais’ desired €100 million ($113 million) transfer price.

A large number of managers were fired or departed willingly for various reasons.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who departed the Red Devils after a devastating defeat to Watford in November, is one name that comes to mind.

The decision was mutual, since the Glazer family was dissatisfied with the team’s performance.

Ralf Rangnick took over as interim manager from Solskjaer until the end of the 2021-22 season.