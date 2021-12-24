End-of-Year Recap: The Five Most Memorable MMA Fights of 2021

After putting on several incredible events across various promotions, the mixed martial arts (MMA) world had a very good year.

Here are the top five fights scheduled for 2021.

5. Amin Ayoub vs. Ahmed Amir – BRAVE CF 54

The first fight on this list is from Bahrain-based promoter BRAVE Combat Federation, and it features lightweight champion Amin Ayoub defending his title against Egypt’s Ahmed Amir in a five-round grappling masterpiece.

Amir put on a wrestling clinic against Ayoub, scoring takedowns in each round, but the champion was not willing to relinquish his championship so easily.

After getting a feel for each other’s abilities on the ground, the two fighters went for some striking exchanges to show off their powers on the feet as well.

Amir won the gold and the distinction of becoming Egypt’s first-ever mixed martial artist to win a major global title as a result of his efforts in neutralizing Ayoub’s devastating power.

With a long list of competitors waiting for the new champion in 2022, it will be interesting to see who Amir meets first.

4. Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov – PFL Finals 2021The Professional Fighters League (PFL) had a fantastic year of fights, with the long-awaited rematch between Ray Cooper III and Magomed Magomedkerimov in the welterweight finals being the highlight.

The strikers fought very evenly in the first round, with both men having their moments, but Cooper dominated round two before Magomedkerimov shifted the momentum back in his favor.

Cooper was able to keep his wits about him and hit Magomedkerimov with a right hook to the jaw that surprised the Russian before the Hawaiian went in for the knockout, despite the 31-year-old Russian peppering him with blows and even stunning him at one point.

Cooper avenged his defeat nearly three years earlier by winning the PFL welterweight title and a $1 million cash prize, solidifying himself as one of the best fighters to come out of Hawaii with Max Holloway.

3. Saygid Arslanaliev vs. Timofey Nastyukhin – ONE: Winter Warriors

The most recent battle on this list is Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Saygid Arslanaliev, which took place on December 3 at ONE: Winter Warriors and completely stole the show.

Nastyukhin was the first to draw blood in this competition, and Arslanaliev reciprocated by throwing a large bomb that exploded.