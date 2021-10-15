‘End of Shame’: Serbia’s Punishment of War Criminals.

A convicted war criminal known as “Captain Dragan” lobbies for the pardon of the guy who assassinated a Serbian prime minister in the heart of Belgrade.

Nobody on the crowded street seems startled by the promotion, as he smiles for the cameras.

Those imprisoned for atrocities — a few dozen in total — are progressively being released from prison after serving their sentences in foreign jails three decades after the Balkans were plunged into conflict.

They are accepted and even admired by prominent state officials upon their return to Serbia, and they bask in the spotlight of pro-government media.

Several high-profile war criminals have returned to politics, while others have marched in army parades or published revisionist history books for state-run presses.

Serbia, according to human rights groups, never underwent the kind of post-World War II self-examination that Germany experienced.

Dragan Vasiljkovic, often known as “Captain Dragan,” is a former paramilitary commander who served 13.5 years in prison for torturing and murdering civilians and prisoners of war during the Croatian war.

Pro-government media have actively promoted his quest to grant early parole to Zvezdan “The Snake” Jovanovic, a fellow paramilitary who killed reformist PM Zoran Djindjic in 2003.

The petition was denounced by the US embassy in Belgrade.

“It’s hard to comprehend why a convicted war criminal has public space to seek the release of a felon for assassinating Serbia’s first democratically elected prime minister,” a US embassy spokeswoman told Voice of America.

According to historian Dubravka Stojanovic, the campaign marks the culmination of a war against Djindjic’s views.

Djindjic led the movement that toppled Slobodan Milosevic’s regime and attempted to prosecute war criminals, but he was assassinated by former paramilitaries working with the criminal underworld.

Former Milosevic supporters were able to reclaim control by 2012.

As Milosevic’s media minister, President Aleksandar Vucic, now Serbia’s most powerful man, achieved notoriety.

He has recently rebuilt himself as a centrist committed to ensuring his country’s EU membership.

Rights activists, on the other hand, believe that Vucic and his allies have been busy rewriting history.

“Avoiding accountability for what happened became a national goal for this government,” Jovana Kolaric of the Belgrade-based NGO Humanitarian Law Center told AFP.

Vladimir Lazarevic, a former army commander responsible for the forceful deportation of ethnic Albanians from Kosovo, was the first war criminal to get legal recognition from the state.

In 2015, a government delegation organized a hero’s welcome for him after a decade in prison.

