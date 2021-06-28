Emmanuel Dieseruvwe has signed a one-year contract with Tranmere Rovers.

After leaving Salford, the 26-year-old striker joins Prenton Park. He has played for Chesterfield, Mansfield, and Oldham.

“We are thrilled to get a guy into the group with the skills that he has,” manager Micky Mellon said on the club’s website.

“He possesses the qualities necessary to perform admirably for us. He is another member of a group of players we want to assemble, and he will give us a chance to be successful this season.”