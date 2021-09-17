Emma Raducanu responds to Jurgen Klopp’s comments following Liverpool’s victory at the US Open.

Emma Raducanu has expressed her gratitude to Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool manager heaped praise on her following her amazing US Open victory.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old stunned the world by winning the championship at Flushing Meadows without dropping a single set.

As he overcame Canada’s Leyla Fernandez in the showcase final, Klopp dubbed Raducanu the “talent of the century” and praised her hard work in winning the prize.

Four items were discovered in Liverpool training, seven of which were missing, while injury absences continued.

The German was so taken aback by what he saw that he declared Raducanu’s performance had motivated him to watch more women’s tennis than he had in previous years.

“I saw the final, and it was absolutely impressive,” Klopp remarked ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League triumph over Milan at Anfield this week.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a full women’s tennis match, and I was blown away by the power, speed, and overall performance. Tennis for women is clearly in a golden age.

“These two young ladies, ages 18 and 19, put on a display that was quite spectacular. Both during the game and at the trophy presentation. To be honest, even more than the tennis, the way both females spoke inspired me at the age of 18 or 19. The two females presented themselves in such a way that I was really taken aback.

“Fernandez was understandably disappointed after losing the game, but Emma treated her with wonderful respect.

“They understand and hope to face each other many more times in the future, and I wish them many more finals as well. It was simply a fantastic display of sportsmanship, elite athleticism, and how modest you can be when you are so young and on top of the world. It was fantastic.

“That’s all you can get out of it. If you’re 18 years old and you win the US Open, you’ve definitely put in a lot of effort over the last 10-15 years.

“She is without a doubt the talent of the century, but nothing is achievable without hard effort.

“It was the sweetest to see her there and happy during the game.”

The summary comes to a close.

”