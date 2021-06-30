Emma Raducanu of the United Kingdom wins on her Wimbledon debut, while Vitalia Diatchenko is defeated.

With a victory over Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia on her Wimbledon debut, British teenager Emma Raducanu demonstrated her potential and competitive fire.

Raducanu, like Jack Draper, who took his opportunity to make a name for himself against Novak Djokovic on Monday, has long been seen as a future star.

And the 18-year-old showed why, coming back from a 4-1 behind in the first set to beat qualifier Diatchenko, who is rated nearly 200 places higher, 7-6 (4) 6-0.

Raducanu’s rise into the senior ranks has been stymied by Covid and the fact that she has stayed in school, but she still entered the match as a clear underdog.

With four double faults in her opening service game, her nerves showed, and Diatchenko won a series of lengthy games to take a 4-1 lead.

Raducanu had to save break points to avoid falling behind 5-1, and she also trailed 5-3, but she kept her cool and rallied to square the game and then play the better tie-break.

The first set lasted 83 minutes, and Raducanu, ranked 338th, took advantage of Diatchenko’s disappointment by winning the second set easily.

Raducanu was handed a qualifying wild card at first, but following good results on the grass in Nottingham, she was elevated to a full wild card, and her decision was amply justified as the teenager stormed through the finish line.

Raducanu, the only British woman left in the singles draw, will face former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the second round.