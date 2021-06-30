Emma Raducanu calls her first Wimbledon victory “surreal.”

Emma Raducanu was taken aback by her voyage from the exam room to Wimbledon, where she had won her first match against Vitalia Diatchenko.

Raducanu, like Jack Draper, who took his opportunity to make a name for himself against Novak Djokovic on Monday, has long been seen as a future star.

And the 18-year-old showed why, coming back from a 4-1 behind in the first set to beat qualifier Diatchenko, who is rated nearly 200 places higher, 7-6 (4) 6-0.

Raducanu’s rise into the senior ranks has been stymied by Covid and the fact that she has stayed in school, but she still entered the match as a clear underdog.

“I had my final A-level exams in April, so I was actually sitting for an exam two months ago,” Raducanu explained. So now I’m here at Wimbledon, which is incredible and bizarre.

“At the end of the game, I had to double-check the score. I assumed it was a first-come, first-serve situation. I’m just overjoyed to have made it to the second round. I feel like I’m in a game right now, and everything is simply a bonus. I’m simply having a great time and really taking it all in.

“Today’s outpouring of solidarity was wonderful. They definitely helped me get through some difficult times.”

Raducanu, who was born in Canada to a Romanian father and a Chinese mother before coming to the UK at the age of two, studied math and economics for A-levels, and she said it “certainly helped keep my mind engaged.”

“It’s actually benefited me with my on-court career in terms of my ability to absorb a lot of information,” she says. On the court, I believe I am more tactically astute than others.”

With four double faults in her opening service game, her nerves showed, and Diatchenko won a series of lengthy games to take a 4-1 lead.

