Emiliano Buendia’s fee has been agreed between Aston Villa and Norwich City.

Buendia was the Canaries’ player of the season, scoring 15 goals and collecting 16 assists while creating more chances than any other player in the division as they won the Championship title and secured a direct return to the Premier League.

Arsenal was said to be interested in signing the 24-year-old, but Villa acted quickly to secure their transfer target.

