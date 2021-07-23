Emile Smith Rowe Signs a 5-Year Contract With Arsenal, Putting Transfer Rumors To Rest

Smith, Emile Rowe believes he belongs at Arsenal and has decided to sign a new long-term contract with the club.

Aston Villa reportedly put pressure on Arsenal to sell the English Under-21 national team star in early July, but the Gunners rejected their bids of £25 million ($34.2 million) and £30 million ($41.1 million).

He was tipped by Aston Villa to be the ideal midfield replacement for Ollie Watkins, as he could provide support for Jack Grealish and summer arrival Emiliano Buendia.

Last season, the 20-year-old had a strong breakthrough season, giving Arsenal supporters a taste of what he can provide.

The agreement puts any transfer speculations to bed, as Smith Rowe will be a part of the Emirates Stadium team for at least the next five years.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, spoke about the club’s choice to sign him.

“Emile is a cerebral player with exceptional ability, as we all saw last season. His remarkable vision and quickness on the turn have already made him a significant player for us. His demeanor and will to learn have really impressed me. “I am confident that the supporters will share our joy that Emile has committed his future to the club,” Arteta added.

Arsenal has also given him the number 10 jersey, which was previously worn by Mesut Ozil.

In an interview with Arsenal.com, the young sensation also discussed his thoughts on sticking with the club.

“It means a lot to me to sign my new deal. I’ve been waiting for it, and to be able to continue playing for this club means the world to me, and I’m overjoyed,” he said.

“I didn’t feel like I had to think about it too much, you know. I’ve been at the club since I was ten years old, so it was just a matter of staying here, and as I said, I’m really happy.”

Smith Rowe was also questioned how he’ll feel if he sees someone wearing his newly-gifted number 10 shirt at the stadium.

“That’s going to be incredible; I can’t wait to see it!” I’m not going to dwell on it too much; instead, I’ll just wait and see what happens. I’m looking forward to it.”

The kid will have more opportunities to flourish at the club now that Georginio Wijnaldum has left for Paris Saint-Germain, allowing him to establish himself.