Embiid leads the 76ers past Kevin Durant’s Nets, and the Warriors-Nuggets game has been postponed.

The Philadelphia 76ers disrupted Kevin Durant’s return from the NBA’s Covid list by defeating the Brooklyn Nets 110-102 on Thursday in Brooklyn.

Durant, who hadn’t played since December 16 because of a Covid increase that forced the Nets to postpone three games, continued up where he left off with 33 points.

James Harden finished with 33 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists for a triple-double. The Eastern Conference-leading Nets couldn’t overcome a Sixers squad that was forced to play without coach Doc Rivers due to coronavirus fears.

As the Omicron version sparked a surge across the United States, teams around the league were dealing with Covid.

The NBA canceled Thursday’s game between the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets because the Nuggets couldn’t field the required eight players due to Covid and injuries.

Warriors star Draymond Green, who would have been absent because to Covid’s absence, reacted angrily at the decision.

Green took issue with the league’s 11th postponement of the season, stating it was unjust to cancel games piecemeal as the season progressed.

“How do you keep canceling games when you’ve put in place rules to keep it from happening?” Green expressed himself on Twitter. “Doesn’t that provide other teams a competitive advantage?” Did the players we were unable to use due to the protocol list play no part in Tuesday’s loss? Choose a side, but don’t cross the line.” Green was one of the Warriors’ players that did not play in Tuesday’s 89-86 loss to the Nuggets in San Francisco.

Now, a rescheduled game will almost certainly add a back-to-back to the Warriors’ schedule, allowing the Nuggets to play the Western Conference co-leaders “at peak performance… But how did they get a win when we weren’t at full strength only two days ago? “Let’s try to make sense of this.” NBA commissioner Adam Silver has stated that he does not believe the season should be paused. In an effort to keep clubs on schedule, the league has made it simpler for teams to call up players on short-term contracts from the developmental league, as well as reducing the number of days vaccinated, asymptomatic players must isolate after a positive test.

However, because to the large number of cases, some clubs have been caught off guard when Covid is combined with mid-season injuries to bench players.

