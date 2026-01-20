Embiid Leads 76ers Against Injured Pacers in Crucial Eastern Conference Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers welcomed a depleted Indiana Pacers team to the Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 19, 2026, aiming to regain momentum after a couple of tough losses. Despite injuries and shifting lineups, the stakes were high for both teams, with Philadelphia looking to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference and the Pacers striving for an upset.

Embiid’s Return and Pacers’ Struggles

With tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, the game marked the second meeting of the season between these Eastern Conference teams. The Pacers, languishing with a 10-33 record, had shown some resilience by winning four of their last six games. However, they were without key players, including Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles), Bennedict Mathurin (thumb), and Obi Toppin (foot). In total, Indiana had a heavily depleted roster, with several players on G League assignments.

Philadelphia, sitting at 22-18, faced their own injury woes. Joel Embiid, listed as questionable due to a knee issue, was ultimately cleared to play, providing a major boost to the Sixers. Embiid, who had been averaging 26.3 points and 7.1 rebounds in January, had missed only one game in the month. However, the absence of Paul George, who had been averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 rebounds, left the Sixers even more reliant on Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The Pacers’ depleted lineup was further compounded by a tough recent loss—a crushing 121-78 defeat to the Detroit Pistons just days before. Still, the team was eager to prove their worth, with Jarace Walker stepping up as one of the few players to contribute double-digit points in the blowout loss. Despite the adversity, the Pacers entered the game with a fighting spirit, determined to challenge the Sixers.

Maxey Expected to Shine in George’s Absence

As the 76ers tried to regain their footing after three losses in four games, they were also dealing with offensive struggles. In their most recent defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia narrowly lost 117-115, despite Embiid’s 33-point performance. With the Pacers’ defense vulnerable to strong guard play, all eyes were on Tyrese Maxey, who had delivered a career-high 38 points in a win over the Raptors in Embiid’s and George’s absence. Maxey, averaging 30.3 points per game in January, was poised for another breakout performance against Indiana’s struggling defense, which had allowed the third-most points to opposing point guards this season.

The matchup also put a spotlight on Kelly Oubre Jr., who had recently returned from a two-month injury layoff. Despite his struggles with perimeter shooting, Oubre’s role in filling the offensive gap left by George’s absence was crucial. The Pacers’ defense, however, had shown significant strength against the three-pointer, ranking second in the league for limiting opponents’ three-point shooting. Oubre’s shooting efficiency would face a tough test on the night.

For the Pacers, Pascal Siakam’s playmaking ability became even more vital with Mathurin sidelined. The forward had averaged 4.4 assists in recent games without Mathurin, and analysts expected him to play a larger role in distributing the ball, especially with Indiana’s offense needing to adjust to the absence of key scorers.

The game’s intensity grew as each team fought to define their trajectory for the remainder of the season. While the Sixers looked to solidify their playoff positioning, Indiana was desperate for a win to boost their confidence after a rough start to the season. The Sixers’ home crowd, energized by Embiid’s return and the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, set the stage for a dramatic showdown.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, the question remained: would the Sixers’ star power, led by Embiid, carry them to victory, or could the Pacers overcome their injuries and prove their resilience on the road? Only the action on the court would answer this pressing question as both teams entered the game with significant challenges ahead in the highly competitive Eastern Conference.