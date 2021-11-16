Ellis Simms isn’t the only Everton starlet waiting for a big break.

The year’s final international break is drawing to a close, and the focus will soon shift to Everton’s run-up to Christmas.

The festive calendar in English football is as frenetic as it has always been, with a lot of games to be played over the next several weeks.

Everton have seven games remaining till Christmas Day, followed by three games in just eight days.

With so many games in such a short period of time, this could be an opportunity for some of the club’s younger players to acquire some much-needed playing experience – especially if the club’s injury issue remains as it has been this season.

Looking ahead to the January transfer window, some of the Blues’ most promising young players may be interested in loan moves to help them grow.

We’ve identified five teenagers who could be vying for Rafa Benitez’s attention in the coming weeks.

Lewis Dobbin, it must be acknowledged, is already making inroads in terms of grabbing his senior manager’s attention.

The striker has started four Premier League games this season after impressing with the under-23s throughout the summer, netting three hat-tricks in pre-season friendlies.

The boss has even given the 18-year-old two cameo outings in the Premier League, one of which came against Manchester United at Old Trafford with the score at 1-1 with minutes to go.

That was his final appearance for the first team, with his recent games coming with the U23s, where he has mostly played on the left side for David Unsworth.

Whether or not that is the position in which he makes his senior team debut, it’s intriguing that the young striker continues to practice with the first team.

If Benitez decides to go back to his junior system, it’s likely that the 18-year-old will be given a chance ahead of a possible January loan.

However, you can bet that if a position at the top of the pitch became available, Ellis Simms would take it.