Elite High School Football Talent Graces 2026 Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu

Coaches Mike Singletary and Doug Pederson Lead Team Mauka and Team Makai in Nationally Televised Showdown

The highly anticipated 2026 Polynesian Bowl has captivated the football world, as 100 of the nation’s top high school players gathered for an electrifying evening of action at Clarence T.C. Ching Field in Honolulu. This prestigious all-star game, broadcast live on the NFL Network and available to stream on Fubo, showcases not only premier athleticism but also a celebration of Polynesian and Samoan heritage.

Held on January 15, the game coincided with the enshrinement of the 2026 class into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, enhancing the event’s significance for the players, their families, and the broader community. This year’s match featured two teams—Team Mauka and Team Makai—each led by NFL coaching legends. Mike Singletary, renowned for his career as a Hall of Fame linebacker, led Team Mauka, while Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson guided Team Makai. Their involvement brought an air of professionalism to the event, as both coaches expressed their pride in mentoring the next generation of football stars.

Star-Studded Rosters Shine on the Gridiron

Team Mauka, which draws its name from the Hawaiian word for “mountain,” boasted an impressive roster. Quarterback Oscar Rios, from Downey High School in California and committed to Arizona, showcased his leadership, aided by standout wide receivers Jalen Lott (Oregon) and Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State). Running backs Deshonne Redeaux (USC) and Ryelan Morris (Baylor) brought their explosive playmaking to the field. Defensively, Mauka’s secondary was led by Nebraska commit Tory Pittman and Oregon’s Jett Washington, while the linebacker corps, including Omarii Sanders (Vanderbilt) and Trehsyn Fesili (Idaho State), proved dominant in shutting down Makai’s offense.

On the opposing sideline, Team Makai—named after the Hawaiian word for “ocean”—was stacked with talent. Texas A&M-bound quarterbacks Helaman Casuga and Jayce Johnson were dynamic playmakers, with receiving corps talents like Jamier Brown (Ohio State), Eathan Feaster (USC), and Xavier Sabb, an uncommitted prospect from New Jersey. The backfield featured Noah Roberts and Myson Johnson-Cook, while tight ends Dayton Raiola and Caleb Tafua, who will be attending Texas A&M, added size and versatility. Defensively, linebacker Talonoa Ili (USC) and cornerback Dorian Barney (Ole Miss) anchored the defense, with the front line featuring Lamar Brown (LSU) and George Toia.

As both teams prepared for the game, excitement reached a fever pitch. The draft-style selections earlier in the week added a competitive edge, ensuring both teams were loaded with high-level prospects. While the game itself was the centerpiece, the Polynesian Bowl also emphasized cultural pride, as many athletes proudly represented their Polynesian and Samoan roots on and off the field.

This game was more than just a showcase for high school talent; it was also a crucial recruiting opportunity. With many players already committed to powerhouse college programs like Ohio State, USC, Texas A&M, and LSU, the game offered an opportunity for uncommitted prospects to impress scouts and earn coveted offers. As NFL Ambassadors Marcus Mariota and DeForest Buckner made appearances throughout the week, the game’s profile continued to rise, solidifying its status as a premier event for future college stars.

Off the field, the week was packed with mentorship sessions, cultural activities, and opportunities for the athletes to connect with NFL legends. This unique fusion of elite football and cultural celebration ensured that the 2026 Polynesian Bowl was not only a highlight of the football calendar but also a moment of pride for the Polynesian and Samoan communities.

As the final practices wrapped up and both teams geared up for the main event, the anticipation was palpable. With the game underway, all eyes are now on Clarence T.C. Ching Field to see whether Singletary’s defensive prowess or Pederson’s offensive creativity will lead their teams to victory. Regardless of the outcome, the Polynesian Bowl has already proven to be a resounding success for the athletes, coaches, and fans alike, cementing its place as one of the year’s most significant sporting events.