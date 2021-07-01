Elina Svitolina is having a “difficult time” following her Wimbledon elimination.

Elina Svitolina says her career has taken a turn for the worse after becoming the most high-profile Wimbledon victim to date.

Magda Linette, the third seed, knocked out the third seed in the second round with a 6-3 6-4 victory in just over an hour.

The 26-year-old Ukrainian, who had hoped to play on Centre Court on Saturday before witnessing her country play England in Euro 2020, was a semi-finalist at SW19 in 2019 and reached the fourth round of the US Open a few months later.

However, she has struggled since the coronavirus epidemic, reaching the fourth round in only one of the five grand slams she has competed in since then.

“When you play a grand slam, there are a lot of different kinds of pressures all the time,” she remarked. “It can be difficult to deal with at times, but it’s all part of the job, and it’s all part of the grand slam.

“You must be brave, strive to be kind to yourself, and overcome your anxieties and obstacles.

Sure, it’s a difficult time, but I’ve been in similar situations before in my career.

“I was probably not psychologically fresh enough to do that today. I’ve been on the road for years and have encountered a variety of circumstances. But I wouldn’t say things are going well in my career right now.

“I really need to reboot and recuperate mentally. I need to re-energize in order to compete in the forthcoming tournaments.”

Following their losses on Wednesday, fourth seed Sofia Kenin and fifth seed Bianca Andreescu are out of the tournament at this level.