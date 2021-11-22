Egyptian midfielder’s father claims his son will stay with Arsenal till his contract expires.

Mohamed Elneny has decided to stay with Arsenal until the end of his contract.

The 29-year-old has slid down head coach Mikel Arteta’s pecking order, and speculation grew that he might go even before his current contract expires.

His father, Mohamed Elneny Sr., however, rejected all of this.

“Arteta wants Mohamed to stay,” says the narrator. “He might need him in the future period,” the elder Elneny told Shams TV, “therefore he’ll stay until the end of the season.” “I’m hoping he’ll finish his career with Al Ahly.” This development also means that Arsenal will lose a significant sum of money if the midfielder is allowed to depart the club in January.

Elneny is now valued at £9 million ($12 million) by transfermarkt as of this writing.

Elneny Srassertion .’s also casts doubt on Galatasaray S.K.’s purported interest.

The Turkish squad resumed its interest in the Egyptian standout in October, after seeing that he had hardly gotten a break, according to IBTimes.

Galatasaray would investigate the option for the second time after failing to reach an agreement last summer.

Elneny Sr. made his statement after word spread that the Gunners were considering releasing Elneny from his contract in order to expedite a sale.

Arteta refused to go into depth about it, claiming that now is not the time to address the defensive midfielder’s condition.

“I’m quite pleased with Mo. If I didn’t, I’d be debating each player individually, and now isn’t the time,” Arteta added.