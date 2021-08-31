Eduardo Camavinga chooses Real Madrid over Manchester United and PSG in a transfer.

Eduardo Camavinga of Ligue 1’s Stade Rennais has made a decision with only a day left in the summer transfer window.

Camavinga will join Real Madrid on a permanent deal of more than €31 million ($36.6 million), with certain add-ons, on a five-year contract, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Real Madrid had been eyeing Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain for much of the summer window, but when the French top-flight club refused to cooperate, the club moved on to other targets.

Camavinga rose to prominence in European football as a 16-year-old in 2019, when he was named to Stade Rennais’ first squad.

Camavinga’s worth has only increased over time, and Stade Rennais was aiming for a price of roughly $117 million to sell him to the most interested party.

With one year left on his contract, Stade Rennais decided to sell him while he was still valuable–but for a fraction of what they had originally asked.

Real Madrid’s recruitment of the talented 18-year-old midfielder comes at an ideal moment, as their midfield is aging and will require some of the dynamic plays that come from a child’s passion to play.

Camavinga’s predicted position at the Bernabeu is center midfield, which includes 29-year-old Brazilian Casemiro, 35-year-old Croatian Luka Modric, and 31-year-old Toni Kroos, who is still healing from pubalgia–a strain or rupture of the soft tissue in the groin area.

Real Madrid has a history of acquiring good young players from other teams and developing them in their own style of play, as shown by Reinier and Vinicius Junior.

Camavinga, who was born in Angola, has the best instructors in the world in Kroos, Modric, and Casemiro.

Furthermore, it is believed that he will cause a lot of damage in the midfield, as well as see if he and Fede Valverde can coexist on the field.

Real Madrid started the season well, with two victories and a tie in their first three games.

On Sunday, September 12, they will host Celta de Vigo in their fourth La Liga match.