Eduard Folayang’s Victory Over Shinya Aoki And Its Importance In Philippine Mixed Martial Arts

Eduard Folayang stunned the mixed martial arts world when he defeated Shinya Aoki in the main event of ONE: Defending Honor for the promotion’s lightweight title on November 11, 2016.

The significance of the tournament cannot be overstated, as it was Folayang’s first title opportunity in his nine-year career.

The fact that the boxer from Baguio City, Philippines, has not been able to finish an opponent since January 2012 just adds to the sweetness of his achievement.

Prior to facing Team Lakay’s star, Aoki had not been defeated since 2012. He had won seven of his previous nine battles.

After seizing control of the Filipino idol on the ground in the first round, the famed Japanese grappler appeared to have the Filipino icon’s number for the greater part of two rounds, spending most of the second round gathering his endurance before dragging Folayang back to the ground.

Folayang, on the other hand, tagged Aoki as he approached for a takedown attempt, which was a harbinger of things to come.

In the third round, the tide quickly turned in Folayang’s favor.

To begin, Aoki was irresponsible, and Folayang landed a big flying knee to Aoki’s chin.

The Filipino was able to continuously fire right punches after pinning the Japanese along the cage barrier until the referee stepped in and stopped the fight.

“All we had was a good game plan.” I was taken aback by his strength in the first round. But it was when I saw his lips start to get busted that I realized I merely needed to maintain my stamina for the remaining rounds. Folayang told Rappler’s Nissi Icasiano, “I knew I could win.”

Though Aoki would go on to win their next two fights by submission, Folayang’s position as one of the best Filipino MMA fighters had already been cemented.

It was a landmark event for Philippine MMA and Team Lakay as a whole, demonstrating the country’s ability to develop world-class talent.

More ONE Championship standouts, including as reigning strawweight champion Joshua Pacio and past titleholders Honorio Banario, Kevin Belingon, and Geje Eustaquiao, would emerge from the legendary Baguio City training camp, led by trainer Mark Sangiao.

They’ve also produced notable female talent such as Jenelyn Olsim, Gina Iniong, and April Osenio.

Despite the fact that it has been five years after Folayang's win, the memory of the event lingers on as if it never happened.