Ederson discusses why he wants Everton’s Richarlison to join Manchester City.

Ederson, Manchester City’s goalkeeper, has detailed why he wants Everton’s Richarlison to join the club.

The attacker has become a regular at international level thanks to his outstanding performances at Goodison Park, and the pair frequently line up together for the Brazil national team.

Richarlison’s future on Merseyside has been the subject of several whispers in previous transfer windows, with many of Europe’s biggest clubs connected with a potential big-money raid.

By the end of this season, the 24-year-old will have two years left on his current Everton contract, with reports linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain before the season began.

Ederson, on the other hand, has made it obvious that he would welcome his international team-mate to the Etihad Stadium.

When asked which Brazil player he would want to see Man City make a move for, the goalkeeper immediately thought of Everton’s forward.

“I’d bring the pigeon,” he told TNT Sports (via SportWitness) (the nickname for the Toffees forward). For the purposes of the discussions.

“He’s a clown, an idiot.” I have a lot of things to say about him.” Everton were defeated 3-0 by City at the Etihad last Saturday, with Richarlison playing the entire 90 minutes.

However, he will be suspended for the Blues’ forthcoming trip to Brentford on Sunday due to a booking in the first half of that match.