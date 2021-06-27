Eddie Lynam’s hopes for Nunthorpe are sparked by a romantic proposal.

Eddie Lynam has a track record with sprinters, and Romantic Proposal looks to be on her way to becoming a smart one after winning the Dubai Duty Free Dash Stakes at the Curragh.

Despite the fact that she is just five years old, her career has been one of consistent advancement to this point, and there was no doubt that this performance was a career high.

She finished a tight second in a Group Three last time out before being dropped to last place by Chris Hayes with a furlong to go and putting the race to bed some distance out.

Teresa Mendoza was beaten a length and a half by the 11-4 favorite, with Quarantine Dreams third.

For the Nunthorpe at York in August, Betfair lowered the odds to 16-1 from 33s.

“It’s getting better for her. We took our time with her, didn’t run her at two, advanced her to three, and this moron believed she was a miler!” Lynam stated.

“Clipper (Logistics Group, owners) has always had a horse with me, and I’ve been fortunate for them. We don’t have many owners, so it’s fantastic to be able to help them out, and they’ve been quite patient.

“She was usually doing good, but I thought we were out of furlongs until she appeared out of nowhere.

“She isn’t dependent on the ground, but if it came up gradually, she might try her luck in the Sapphire, which is back to five. There are plenty of alternative choices if things didn’t work out.

“I’ve always been ambitious, and she’s the first Group One (Nunthorpe) horse I’ve entered in a long time. I believe she is competent, but the handicapper believes she is only 101, and he is generally correct. I believe she is a little better, but only time will tell.”