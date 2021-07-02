Eddie Jones wants England’s starting lineup to reclaim their scare factor.

England’s forward pack has been pushed by Eddie Jones to re-establish its global fear factor.

In Sunday’s Twickenham Test against the USA, England will feature eight uncapped players, with Gloucester’s Lewis Ludlow captaining the side for the first time.

In England’s first match since placing fifth in the Six Nations, Jones wants his young side, which is missing a slew of British and Irish Lions tourists, to make a strong statement of purpose.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for this group to advance for England,” Jones added.

“I believe we were all unhappy with our pack’s performance in the Six Nations.

“And here is England’s first chance to demonstrate that we want to be a pack that is feared across the world, which we haven’t been.

“We weren’t throughout the Six Nations, and we’d like to reclaim that mantle.”

England has six forwards on their bench, leaving only Dan Robson and Jacob Umaga to cover the backs from the substitutes.

Because of England’s intention to dominate the visitors on Sunday, Jones stated that they nearly put seven forwards on the bench.

“To me, that’s the right bench for this game; we debated going seven-one but settled on six-two,” Jones said.

“And the United States is a large, physical team in general.

“If you look at their World Cup performances from this year, after 20 minutes, there is no difference between them and the four teams they faced.

“As a result, we anticipate a very tough game, and it will be critical for our strikers to establish themselves early on.”

Marcus Smith of Harlequins, the Gallagher Premiership-winning fly-half, will lead England’s backline this weekend, with Jones confident that the 22-year-old can translate his attacking tendencies to the Test arena.

“We had a lot of competition for that spot,” Jones added, citing Jacob Umaga, Marcus Smith, and George Furbank.

“So all of those guys have been putting in a lot of effort.

