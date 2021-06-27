Eddie Jones wants England A to prepare for their match against Scotland A as if it were a Test match.

Eddie Jones has told his England A players to get ready for a full-fledged Test encounter against Scotland A on Sunday in Leicester.

England’s back-up players This weekend, a side will play their Scottish counterparts at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in a non-cap international match.

Assistant coach John Mitchell has taken over as head coach of the A side, but will work closely with England coach Eddie Jones this weekend.

England will go straight from Sunday’s Leicester encounter into full Test weeks for matches against the United States and Canada, and Jones is adamant that the A fixture will not lower standards or expectations.

With 21 senior caps, Charlie Ewels is the second most experienced starter, and the Bath lock revealed Jones has left no one in any doubt about the demands this week.

“From the first meeting, to the first minute, Eddie said, ‘You can call it what you want, but this is a Test match, and we’re preparing for a Test match,’” Ewels said.

“As a result, there will be no cap, and not everyone will be available for selection.

“But aside from that, it’s felt like any other Test week I’ve experienced.”

England can delve deeper into the depth chart during the British and Irish Lions’ South Africa tour, with one eye on the World Cup in 2023.

While seasoned pros like Ewels and 28-cap vice captain Ellis Genge will be seeking to show themselves and claw their way back up the pecking order in the east Midlands, England will also feature 11 uncapped players.

Regardless matter how large the opportunity to impress, Ewels stressed that only the coaches will be looking at Sunday’s encounter through the lens of the 2023 World Cup.

“Of course, the coaches will have long-term plans,” Ewels explained, “but as a player, you never look beyond that day’s training because of the environment we’re in and the manner we train.”

“So I think it’s safe to assume that no player will be thinking about 2023 this week; instead, they’ll be ecstatic to be able to participate.

