Eddie Howe declares ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Liverpool, “We have to bring our A-game.”

Eddie Howe, the manager of Newcastle United, is relishing the challenge of facing Liverpool in front of a raucous Anfield crowd.

On Thursday night, the Magpies go to Merseyside in the hopes of cutting the margin at the top of the Premier League to just one point.

Liverpool are in terrific form, having won their past five Premier League games, while Newcastle are in desperate need of a win to keep their relegation hopes alive.

Newcastle manager Howe sees the encounter at Anfield as an opportunity to assess his players in one of the most difficult tests in world football.

“It’ll be a significant task for us, but one we’re looking forward to,” Howe added.

“Liverpool are in fantastic form at the moment, with their attacking players forming excellent partnerships.

“I view it as a fantastic opportunity to test ourselves against the finest teams in the country, to evaluate where we are and how much we can impose ourselves on them, and I believe that’s how we should approach it. These are wonderful times.

“Anfield at night will be a fantastic atmosphere and a fantastic occasion, but we must bring our A-game.”

Newcastle are presently joint-bottom of the Premier League table, but a win against Anfield may lift them out of the relegation zone.

Liverpool are well aware that they are under pressure and that only a win will suffice if they are to keep pace with Manchester City, who defeated Leeds United 7-0 on Tuesday night.