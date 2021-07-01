Eclipse is expected to be a highlight for racing enthusiasts, according to Gosden.

As he prepares his globetrotting star Mishriff to face only three challengers in this year’s Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown, John Gosden has dubbed it a race for purists.

Mishriff has risen from humble beginnings to become one of the world’s most highly rated thoroughbreds, thanks to victories at the highest levels in France and Dubai, as well as an important race on dirt in Saudi Arabia.

Despite the small field, his presence, together with that of William Haggas’ Addeybb, who is really 3lb his better on British statistics, and Aidan O’Brien’s French Guineas and Derby winner St Mark’s Basilica, means the 10-furlong contest will provide plenty of answers.

Given the quality of the big three and the race’s proximity to Royal Ascot, Gosden believes the field’s size is understandable.

“He isn’t the highest-ranked horse; Addeybb is officially rated 3lb higher. I understand it’s an elitist sport, but people need to understand that it costs a lot of money to enter these races, a lot of money to stay in at the forfeit stage, and a lot of money to confirm,” he explained.

“When you have players like the front three here, it’s not simple to beat them, so I think a lot of people believe that. Another thing to keep in mind for those criticizing the little field is that the Prince of Wales’s wedding was only 16 days ago, and I can tell you from personal experience that it’s quite difficult to come here after that.

“For the purists, this is the type of race they like – and you can bet the outsider, El Drama, will show up and ruin it all!”

Mishriff has raced six times since racing resumed in June of last year, winning all but the Champion Stakes in October on “diabolical” ground, according to Gosden.

“I don’t mean to be harsh, but the Ascot ground on Champions Day was dreadful. “I, like Aidan (O’Brien), had a lot of disappointments,” Gosden added.

“It wasn’t anyone’s fault, but it was limitless. We successfully used the inner track there once, and when it gets. (This is a brief piece.)