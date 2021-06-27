Easterby prepares strong sprint goals for the Power couple

Following their creditable efforts in defeat at Royal Ascot, Tim Easterby has the major sprint events in mind for his two speedsters Art Power and Winter Power.

Art Power could run in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket or the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury.

In the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, the four-year-old led until the last half-furlong before finishing third behind Dream Of Dreams and Glen Shiel.

“He’s done very well. He’s in terrific shape and was right on the money right after the race,” Easterby said.

“Not sure yet – maybe the Hackwood next month, there’s a race for him in Ireland as well,” he said of Art Power’s next aim.

“There are a lot of choices. He might perhaps go to the July Cup.”

Winter Power, who finished tenth in the King’s Stand Stakes behind Oxted, could be heading to Glorious Goodwood for the King George Qatar Stakes next.

Following a brilliant victory at York on her seasonal debut, the three-year-old filly was sent out as the 7-1 third favorite for the Group One over five furlongs.

Easterby observed, “She came out of the King’s Stand pretty nicely.”

“The King George at Goodwood, the Nunthorpe, and the Abbaye at the end of the season are all obvious alternatives for her over five furlongs.

However, plans for Wells Farhh Go, who experienced a setback following his run in the Yorkshire Cup, have had to be put on hold by the North Yorkshire handler.

In his first race in 587 days, the injury-plagued six-year-old finished fourth to Spanish Mission.

Easterby explained, “We just had a small hitch with him after last time.”

“It’s nothing major, but we had to put him on wait for a little while longer.

“We’ll get there eventually — we don’t have any plans right now. With him, it’ll be an autumn campaign.”