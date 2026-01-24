East Carolina Ends Seven-Game Skid with Narrow Victory at North Texas

East Carolina’s men’s basketball team finally halted a frustrating seven-game losing streak on Friday afternoon, defeating North Texas 63-59 in a hard-fought American Athletic Conference matchup in Denton, Texas. The Pirates’ win, their first conference victory of the season, came thanks to dominant rebounding and key plays down the stretch, injecting new hope into their postseason aspirations.

With just one day to recover from a tough road loss to Wichita State, East Carolina showed resilience in the face of a challenging schedule. The Pirates’ 43-28 edge on the boards—an impressive 15-rebound margin—proved to be the difference. Head coach Michael Schwartz highlighted the team’s rebounding focus, which kept them in the game despite committing 18 turnovers.

Late Heroics Seal First Conference Win

Giovanni Emejuru was pivotal for the Pirates, grabbing 16 rebounds, five of which were on the offensive end, to go with 10 points. His performance helped East Carolina fend off a late North Texas rally. The Mean Green briefly grabbed a 48-47 lead with just over six minutes remaining, but the Pirates responded with poise. Isaiah Mbeng’s timely three-pointer and Emejuru’s free throws pushed ECU back in front, 52-48.

The game reached a dramatic climax in the final moments. After North Texas tied the game at 54 with less than 90 seconds remaining, ECU’s Reid Cason grabbed an offensive rebound and scored a go-ahead layup. Cason was again instrumental, dishing to Jordan Riley, who completed a three-point play to give ECU a 59-54 lead. Despite a late North Texas surge, the Pirates held their ground, sealing the win with clutch free throws from Emejuru and Tybo Bailey.

Riley, East Carolina’s leading scorer, had an off shooting night, going 3-of-12 from the field, but contributed 15 points, with most of them coming from a 9-of-10 effort at the free throw line. Demitri Gardner added 13 points, including two three-pointers, while Corey Caulker scored 11 points and handed out six assists before fouling out.

The win, ECU’s first over North Texas since 1984, improved their overall record to 6-14 and 1-6 in league play, while the Mean Green fell to 12-8, 3-4 in the conference. North Texas struggled with their shooting, making only 34.9% of their shots and just 20% from three-point range, despite a game-high 18 points from Je’Shawn Stevenson and 12 points from David Terrell Jr.

The loss was a tough setback for North Texas, who had previously defeated UTSA in impressive fashion, but head coach Daniyal Robinson credited East Carolina’s defensive gameplan and execution down the stretch. “There were opportunities late in the game to turn it in our favor, but they made a few more plays down the stretch,” Robinson said after the game.

For East Carolina, the win brings a much-needed boost as they look to recover from a disappointing season. With only the top 10 teams in the conference qualifying for the league tournament, every victory becomes crucial. The Pirates now turn their focus to their next game, hosting Rice on Wednesday, January 28, hoping to build momentum from this hard-earned road victory.