Dynamo Kyiv make a significant transfer claim for Vitaliy Mykolenko and Everton.

Vitaliy Mykolenko will join Everton in January, according to Dynamo Kyiv boss Mircea Lucescu.

Under manager Rafael Benitez, current Toffees left-back Lucas Digne is out of favour, fueling suspicion that the club would attempt to recruit an option in the mid-season window.

Mykolenko is a target for Everton, according to the Echo, and after months of scouting the 22-year-old, they believe he is one of the top full-back prospects in Europe.

Mykolenko is a product of the Dynamo’s development system, and since making his debut as a youngster in 2018, he has solidified his spot as a starter in the club.

The left-back has played in the Champions League with Dynamo Kiev and represented his country at the European Championships this summer.

Lucescu was queried about the possibility of the trade going through, according to UA Football (h/t Sport Witness).

The 76-year-old expressed his delight that Mykolenko will be moving to the Premier League and that plans have already been made to replace him.

“I’m delighted that a young youngster from my club has joined Everton,” he remarked. “I’m referring to Mykolenko.”

“Another footballer between the ages of 18 and 19 will take his position. The rest of the defense is between the ages of 19 and 20. As a result, we continue to be a relatively young team.” Ben Godfrey has been filling in at left-back for Digne, who has missed the last three Everton games.

If Mykolenko does arrive in January, he could be pushed into the firing line at Goodison Park right away.

The defender last played on December 12 in a 1-1 draw with Zorya Luhansk, and the Ukrainian top flight has since gone on winter vacation.