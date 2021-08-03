Dwight McNeil is on his way to Everton, but the arrival of Jack Grealish is anticipated to complicate matters.

Despite investing £30 million on a winger, Everton expect to face competition from Aston Villa for Dwight McNeil’s signature.

Villa are close to signing Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen, but it is understood that they are still interested in signing McNeil, who is a top target for Blues manager Rafa Benitez.

And, if Jack Grealish’s £100 million move to Manchester City goes through as planned, Villa will have the finances to pursue Burnley’s McNeil.

Benitez wants three wingers this summer, and after signing Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray, he wants to bring in McNeil as well.

But Everton are aware that Villa are a strong contender for McNeil, with insiders predicting that the race to sign the 21-year-old will heat up in the next two weeks of the transfer window.

The Blues have yet to test Burnley’s resolve, but McNeil is said to be worth roughly £25 million in the present market, however the asking price for the winger is unknown.

However, if Villa secure a world-record deal for Grealish and continue their eye-catching summer spending spree, Everton may find themselves in an auction for the former Manchester United youth star.

Everton were in contact with Burnley in January about selling Jonjoe Kenny, and the offer of a player plus cash could help them clinch the deal.