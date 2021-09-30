Dwight McNeil admits to Everton’s transfer as an agent claim.

Dwight McNeil, a Burnley winger, has spoken out about the transfer rumours linking him with a move to Everton this summer.

Since December 2018, the 21-year-old has been a staple of Sean Dyche’s team, and his performances have piqued the interest of rival Premier League clubs.

McNeil was reportedly on Everton’s radar, with the club also facing interest from Aston Villa, according to The Washington Newsday, but the Blues’ limited budget prevented them from making a formal bid.

McNeil signed a new contract at Turf Moor last year that runs until 2024, with an option to extend it for another year, and he’s opened up about how he handled the transfer rumors.

“I was aware of it, but nothing came of it. He reportedly told Sky Sports, “When I asked my agents the question, they hadn’t heard anything.”

“When I told my father and family about it, the most important thing for me was that I was still a Burnley player at the moment.

“I think it was vital for me to keep thinking about Burnley during the summer, and my aspirations are with Burnley this season.

“The most important thing is that I am here, and I am delighted to be at the club.”

After starting all six league games for the Clarets, it appears the winger is now focused on delivering for the club he joined when he was 14 years old.

Earlier this month, the England U21 international expressed similar sentiments about his future, admitting that he was thrilled that other clubs were interested in him.

“It’s always wonderful when other teams notice you, but the most important thing is that everyone here thinks highly of you,” the Burnley midfielder told LancsLive.

“I’ve got to keep going because I know there’s a lot to work on here.” Every day, I’m continuously growing and striving to be the player I want to be.”