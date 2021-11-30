Duterte’s Nominee for President of the Philippines Drops Out.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s preferred successor withdrew his resignation from the 2022 presidential campaign on Tuesday, claiming that “it is not yet my time.”

Senator Christopher Go, a close aide to the president, entered the presidential campaign two days before the deadline on November 15, after already registering for the vice presidential race.

The pool of candidates trying to succeed Duterte, who is constitutionally forbidden from seeking re-election to a second six-year term, has shrunk as a result of his abrupt departure. He is a senatorial candidate.

“My family doesn’t want it either, so I figured it wasn’t my time yet,” Go told reporters.

Go stated that he withdrew to avoid causing “further troubles” for Duterte, whom he claims to love “more than a father.”

“I promise to be with him for the rest of my life,” Go remarked.

“Over the last few days, I’ve realized that my heart and mind are at odds with my actions.”

Most pollsters gave Go a slim chance of winning the May election, despite the fact that he was the most probable candidate to shield Duterte from criminal prosecution in the Philippines and an investigation by the International Criminal Court into his deadly drug war.

“From the beginning, he’s run a lukewarm campaign, and it’s clear that he was thrown into the job by President Duterte,” Jean Franco, a political science professor at the University of the Philippines, said.

According to a recent poll conducted by reputed polling firm Social Weather Stations, the son and namesake of previous dictator Ferdinand Marcos holds a commanding lead in the race.

Marcos Jr. was followed by Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president and a vocal critic of Duterte, celebrity mayor Francisco Domagoso, and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

After the patriarch’s humiliating demise in 1986, Duterte became an ally of the Marcos family, which had gone into exile in the United States.

But, more lately, Duterte has publicly chastised Marcos Jr, calling him a “weak leader… burdened with baggage.”

His daughter, Sara Duterte, was generally expected to run for president.

However, she has filed for vice president, a post with very little influence, and has forged an alliance with Marcos Jr.

According to Franco, Go’s resignation from the “close electoral fight” could bolster Marcos Jr and Sara’s “political force.”

She doubted, though, that Duterte would support Marcos Jr for the position.

Go's decision comes after a hectic week in which many of the main presidential and vice-presidential hopefuls announced their candidacies.