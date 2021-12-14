Duterte, the Philippines’ president, has withdrawn from the race for the Senate in 2022.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte withdrew his candidacy for the 2022 Senate campaign on Tuesday, a month after entering the race at the last minute, according to the government elections monitor.

Duterte, 76, is constitutionally forbidden from running for re-election, thus his choice to run for the Senate was seen as a ploy to continue in politics while facing an international investigation into his deadly drug campaign.

On Twitter, James Jimenez, a spokesman for the Commission on Elections, announced, “The President has filed his withdrawal from the Senatorial elections.”

Duterte’s abrupt withdrawal from the May elections, which will see thousands of candidates compete for over 18,000 positions ranging from president to town councillor, was met with silence.

Duterte had stated that he will run for the country’s second highest post before changing his mind and announcing his retirement from politics, which was regarded with skepticism by experts.

His most recent exit does not necessarily imply that he intends to leave politics. If a candidate with his surname was disqualified or died, he may theoretically replace them under election regulations.

Sara Duterte is vying for vice president, while Sebastian Duterte is running for mayor of Davao City, the family’s southern heartland.

Antonio Contreras, a political science professor at De La Salle University in Manila, described the situation as “extremely confusing.”

According to Contreras, Duterte may have “struck a deal” with the next president to ensure that he is not prosecuted in the Philippines or by the International Criminal Court.

“They’ve probably already made arrangements for someone to represent them and defend their interests,” he said.

Duterte’s withdrawal occurred just hours after his designated successor, Senator Christopher Go, formally dropped his presidential candidacy.

According to a recent poll conducted by recognized polling firm Social Weather Stations, the current presidential frontrunner is the son and namesake of previous dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Marcos Jr. was followed by Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president and a vocal critic of Duterte, celebrity mayor Francisco Domagoso, and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Sara Duterte has forged an alliance with Marcos Jr., who was generally expected to run for President.

After the patriarch’s humiliating demise in 1986, Duterte became an ally of the Marcos family, which had gone into exile in the United States.

But, more lately, Duterte has publicly chastised Marcos Jr, calling him a “weak leader… burdened with baggage.”

An anonymous presidential candidate was also named by Duterte.