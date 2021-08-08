Dusan Vlahovic’s price tag, Kai Jorge’s interest confirmed, and Kostas Tsimikas’ future at Liverpool

With the start of the season less than a week away, Ibrahima Konate remains the sole newcomer at Anfield ahead of the Premier League opener against Norwich City.

Meanwhile, Manchester City paid a British record £100 million for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, and reports suggest they may pay even more for Harry Kane.

Also in other places Chelsea are likely to spend big for former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, with the London club set to clinch a £97.5 million deal with Inter Milan.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to bolster his squad in order to contend for the Premier League title next season, but who will he sign?

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors and how probable they are to come true…

Vlahovic, Dusan

Gianluca Di Marzio is an Italian actor.

Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a summer transfer to Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur’s goalscoring talisman Harry Kane has also been mentioned in the same breath as his services, with all signs pointing to a departure.

Fiorentina would sell Serbian, according to the Italian media, but only for the right price, which is €60 million.

With such a sum, the teenage striker’s only realistic option would be a move to the Premier League.

Jorge, Kaio

Calciomercato

Liverpool are rumored to have missed out on the acquisition of a promising Brazilian youngster.

The Reds were interested in signing Kaio Jorge, according to his agency.

That was, however, before he moved to Juventus in Italy.

Andrea Bagnoli, his agent, said: “I know that Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, and Tottenham were all interested in him, but all the big teams were notified.”

“Several European clubs pursued him, but in the end, the most decisive club always prevails.”

Tsimikas, Kostas

Inside Futbol via Corriello dello Sport

Liverpool are unwilling to hold negotiations with Kostas Tsimikas’ potential suitors.

Napoli was one of the clubs interested in signing the Greek international, but the Reds are refusing to listen to any proposals.

With some of his pre-season performances, the 25-year-old gave Jurgen Klopp pause for thought and pushed his claim as a left-back contender.

"Kostas was extremely good today, that is true," Klopp remarked following Liverpool's two victories.