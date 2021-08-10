Dusan Vlahovic joins Liverpool for £50 million, as Divock Origi departs.

Liverpool’s pre-season campaign is almost over, and the focus will now shift to the upcoming 2021/22 season.

A slew of players have been linked with moves to Anfield in recent weeks, and they show no signs of slowing down ahead of what is likely to be a hectic transfer window for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp will aim to assemble a group capable of mounting a serious Premier League title challenge, but who will he really sign?

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors and assess how probable they are to come true.

Rennes forward Jeremy Doku.

Voetbal24 is a Dutch sports news website.

Liverpool had scouts study the 19-year-old during Belgium’s Euro 2020 campaign, according to the source, and were impressed with what they saw.

As a result, according to the article, Liverpool would have to pay at least £38 million to get Doku, although they are considering making an offer.

Doku was almost signed by Liverpool when he was 15, but he declined the deal.

Liverpool attacker Divock Origi.

Football Insider is a website dedicated to all things football.

West Ham have started exploratory talks to sign Origi this month, according to the report.

West Ham are reportedly working on a low-cost deal to sign the Belgium international, with Liverpool previously holding out for about £20 million.

According to reports, a £15 million bid could be enough to persuade Liverpool to sell Origi before the deadline this month.

Fiorentina attacker Dusan Vlahovic.

Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Liverpool has been told of the price tag for Vlahovic, according to the report, despite possible summer interest.

According to reports, Liverpool would have to pay £50.8 million to sign Vlahovic, who has impressed with the Serie A club in recent months.

Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested, with Vlahovic seen as a possible replacement for Harry Kane if he leaves this summer.

According to the article, Fiorentina’s asking price is beyond of reach for practically every team in the world, with the exception of those in the Premier League, which includes Liverpool.