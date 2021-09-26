During WhatsApp discussions with Mohamed Salah, Dejan Lovren exposes Cristiano Ronaldo’s query.

Dejan Lovren, a former Liverpool defender, congratulated Mohamed Salah on his 100th Premier League goal on Saturday afternoon.

Only Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, and Sergio Aguero have made more appearances than the Egyptian international, who has maintained his strong start to the season.

Salah missed a golden opportunity to put Jurgen Klopp’s side 4-2 up in the 3-3 draw at Brentford, and he could have added to his score.

Despite missing out on a chance to extend Liverpool’s advantage at the top of the Premier League table to three points, Klopp was quick to laud the prolific attacker after the game for his incredible achievements over his four years with the club.

Meanwhile, Lovren sent Salah a WhatsApp message congratulating him on his success.

“There are 100 goals in the game. Stunning brate. “I’m proud of you,” the Croatian defender remarked.

“Thanks, brate,” Salah replied.

“But this year will be intriguing, CR7 or MS?” the defender then asked Salah. Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently returned to Manchester United, is mentioned.

It was no secret that the two were good friends during their time at Liverpool, but their friendship got strained after Lovren’s departure to Zenit St Petersburg last summer.

Lovren addressed the Athletic about his feelings after leaving Anfield and losing a close friend like Salah: “It was difficult since I had a life there with the kids going to school.

“My wife and I had our routines. And, of course, when you have friends like me and [Mohamed] Salah, you’re disappointed that you’re leaving.

“However, you recognize that that is a part of football. You are bound to change clubs at some point during your football career. It was something I agreed to. I moved on swiftly since I was focused on my next task with Zenit right away.”