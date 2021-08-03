During the next Premier League season, Everton and Liverpool will continue to kneel.

During the 2021/22 season, Liverpool and Everton players will continue to take a knee before kick-off to show their opposition to racism.

Since football’s mandated covid break in June 2020, Premier League players and staff have been kneeling as a collective expression of support for racial equality.

Following a captains’ meeting, the Premier League players issued a statement saying, “We feel it is more vital than ever for us to continue to take the knee as a sign of our unity against all kinds of racism.”

“We are steadfastly committed to eradicating racial discrimination wherever it occurs, in order to create a global community of inclusion, respect, and equitable opportunity for all.”

When England players took the knee in pre-tournament friendlies this summer, they were booed by some in the crowd, but they persevered with the gesture on their way to the Euro 2020 final.

Richard Masters, the Premier League’s chief executive, stated, “The Premier League, our clubs, players, and match officials have a long-standing commitment to fight racism and all forms of prejudice.”

“That collective commitment was reinforced during our club captains’ meeting, and the Premier League will continue to back the players’ strong voice on this critical issue.”

Both players and officials will continue to wear ‘No Room For Racism’ badges on their jerseys in the forthcoming season, according to the Premier League.

“Racism in any form is unacceptably harmful, and No Room For Racism clearly states our zero-tolerance policy. The Premier League will continue to engage with our clubs, players, and football partners to bring about real reform in our game,” Masters stated.

The gesture, however, remains a personal choice, and in February, Wilfried Zaha became the first Premier League player to refuse to take a knee. Brentford, who had been promoted earlier that month, had opted against the gesture because the players believed it was no longer making an impact, but have since revised their decision in line with other Premier League clubs.

For the first time since March 2020, Premier League players have issued a statement as clubs prepare to play in front of sold-out crowds on the first day of the season.