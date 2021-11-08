During the Man City Derby, Man United’s Bruno Fernandes points out a real ‘problem.’

Following Manchester City’s defeat, Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes has called for his teammates to evaluate themselves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team failed to live up to the expectations following their thrilling comeback victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

The Red Devils have once again found themselves in a precarious predicament following their derby loss to Manchester City.

Manchester United not only failed to score a single goal throughout the encounter, but they also conceded an odd goal in the 45th minute, courtesy of Bernardo Silva.

On top of that, Eric Bailly of Manchester United scored an unfortunate own goal early in the game.

After the game, Fernandes expressed his severe disappointment, emphasizing that it is not solely the fault of goalkeeper David de Ge. Instead, it was the entire team’s inept defense.

“Giving up a goal is always a horrible time,” Fernandes told Sky Sports. “The issue is the manner in which we concede goals. It’s far too simple. “If it wasn’t David [de Gea]again, the result might be much higher and worse for us,” I’ve said many times. “We need to protect better, David, because he does so much for us, and we need to assist him because he can’t make eight, nine saves every game and still lose goals.” Manchester United has lost two of their past three Premier League games at Old Trafford.

Fernandes, aware of the fans’ dismay, sent out a genuine apologies to those who came to support the club.

“Obviously, everyone is disappointed with the outcome, as well as with the performance,” the Portuguese said. “We know we can perform much more, and we also know that this is insufficient for a player representing such a prestigious club.” “”All we have to do now is apologize to the supporters,” he continued, “since it was not good enough from us.” “They create a fantastic environment. They pushed us to the limit, trying to give us the energy we needed, but it wasn’t enough.” Manchester United will go to Watford on November 20 in the hopes of regaining its footing and avoiding a repeat of last season’s title chase.

“It’s all about Watford [the next game]for us,” Red Devils manager Solskjaer remarked after the game. “To come out like a true hurt beast against Watford and get back to what we know we can be.” That’s. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.