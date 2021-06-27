During the lockdown, Leigh Griffiths “let himself down,” according to Neil Lennon.

In his battle of words with Leigh Griffiths, Neil Lennon has retaliated, claiming the Celtic striker turned down the offer of lockdown training sessions.

Last summer, the former Celtics boss was enraged when the Scotland striker showed up for pre-season out of condition.

The following season, things did not improve much, as the 30-year-old spent the majority of the season on the bench.

Griffiths, who is still waiting to hear if new Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will offer him a new contract, retaliated earlier this week, saying he was “at times” treated unfairly by Lennon and then-caretaker boss John Kennedy after the Northern Irishman’s February departure.

Griffiths received a harsh criticism from his former boss, Lennon, who claimed Griffiths failed to join his teammates in taking advantage of the opportunity to put in extra workouts during last year’s Covid-19 stoppage.

And Lennon gave a final warning to Griffiths, reminding him that if he does not change his ways, his days at the top are numbered.

He told BBC Scotland’s Euros Breakfast Show, “He let himself down.” “He’s on full salary for the three months of lockdown, and when he returns, he’s completely out of shape and a stone overweight, which he couldn’t afford since he hadn’t played football in 18 months to two years.

“We had worked extremely hard with him to get him back on track, and prior to the lockout, he was a valuable member of the squad, scoring goals and performing admirably.

“Then he comes back utterly out of shape, considerably behind the rest of them, and it was completely unacceptable to me.

“We opened the training ground during the lockdown, which lasted three months. Although you couldn’t enter the premises, my fitness instructor scheduled daily fitness training for the players.

“So you’d come in in pairs and train for an hour a day, every day – fitness work.”

“Callum McGregor, Scott Brown, James Forrest, Greg Taylor, and Jonny Hayes– (This is a brief piece.)