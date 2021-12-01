During the Liverpool game, Everton fans unfurl a banner in protest of the club’s leadership.

During the Merseyside derby, Everton fans unveiled another banner in protest of the club’s leadership.

After 20 minutes, Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah had scored to put the Blues 2-0 down.

Despite Demarai Gray’s goal just before half-time, some supporters expressed their displeasure with the club’s decision-makers.

A few fans were also photographed departing Goodison Park with the club behind 2-0, apparently dissatisfied with the team’s current form.

“We expect Nil Satis Nisi Optimum, and it’s about time our club did as well,” the banner read.

It had been shown before Everton’s 1-0 loss to Brentford on Sunday.

Supporters unveiled the flag in the away end before the game in London.

As dissatisfaction among supporters mounted in the build-up to the weekend’s game against Brentford, the banner was shared on social media.

Rafa Benitez’s squad suffered another another setback, this time at the hands of Ivan Toney’s penalty.

Gray’s goal pumped new life into a faltering Everton side in the Merseyside derby, which seemed to be heading in the same direction.