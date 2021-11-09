During the Liverpool encounter, West Ham confirmed a major injury.

Angelo Ogbonna suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Liverpool, according to West Ham.

After suffering a cut to the face, the defender was replaced on 22 minutes, though the club has subsequently announced Ogbonna suffered ligament damage early in the game.

On Sunday, the Hammers beat Liverpool 3-2 at the London Stadium, allowing David Moyes’ side to jump Liverpool in the table.

The defeat cost Jurgen Klopp’s side the chance to reduce the gap on Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table and create a new club record of 26 games without defeat.

Liverpool are now fourth in the Premier League, four points behind Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

Despite West Ham’s statement victory over Liverpool at the weekend, Ogbonna’s injury is terrible news.

Midway through the first half, the centre-back, who had been part of the VAR review into whether Alisson had been fouled in the build-up to his side’s opener, was replaced.

On 15 minutes, while rushing back towards his own goal with Mohamed Salah, the 33-year-old stumbled inside the area and went down clutching his knee.

However, the centre-back continued for another seven minutes before leaving due to a facial injury sustained after colliding with Diogo Jota.

“Angelo felt some discomfort in his right knee after being substituted following a separate incident that resulted in a cut above his eye, so we scanned him to determine the extent of the damage,” West Ham said in a statement.

“We immediately began his therapy after that MRI revealed some injury to the anterior cruciate ligament.”

“Angelo will meet another specialist this week, and we’ll have a better idea of his rehabilitation schedule then.”