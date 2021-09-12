During the Leeds match, Martin Tyler’s Liverpool fan prediction comes true.

While watching Liverpool take on Leeds on Sunday afternoon, fans played their own version of bingo.

Knowing that the commentary team for the game on Sky Sports will be Martin Tyler and Gary Neville, some fans asked how long it would take for Cristiano Ronaldo to be mentioned during the game before kick-off.

Despite the fact that the Portuguese forward has not played for either team, Reds fans expected the Manchester United player’s name to be mentioned on the broadcast following his brace against Newcastle this weekend.

This pre-match theory was proven true, and it only took two minutes to justify Liverpool fans’ fears.

After a failed forecast, Gary Neville admits to Liverpool, “They proved me wrong.”

Martin Tyler was the one who did it, referencing Ronaldo alongside Virgil Van Dijk.

“Van Dijk, amazing to have him back, all football fans will feel that,” the announcer stated at two minutes and one second during the game at Elland Road.

“With Cristiano Ronaldo’s return and Romelu Lukaku’s return, talk of the Premier League’s quality.

“With the help of those two, Manchester United and Chelsea are now on ten points. With a win here, Liverpool hopes to join them.”

Tyler’s remarks drew ire from Liverpool fans, and he was chastised even more after establishing a link between Harvey Elliott and recent US Open winner Emma Raducanu.

Tyler said in the seventh minute, “I’ve got to get her in somehow, Emma Raducanu.”

“I’m the same age as Harvey Elliott, 18 years old. Please accept my apologies for it. What a triumph for New York.”