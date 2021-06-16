During the France-Germany match, Antonio Rudiger denies biting Paul Pogba.

During France’s 1-0 Euro 2020 victory against Germany, Antonio Rudiger has denied biting Paul Pogba.

In Tuesday’s Group F opening, the Germany defender looked to make contact with France midfielder Paul Pogba’s back with his mouth.

Pogba, who plays for Manchester United, was taken aback at first, but afterwards stated that Rudiger should not be punished.

Rudiger has since sought to clarify the matter, claiming that he did not bite Pogba, and the Chelsea defender is said to be remorseful over the incident.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that I shouldn’t get too close to his back with my mouth,” Rudiger stated.

“It appears to be a misfortune. After the last whistle, Paul and I talked about it as friends.”

During the Munich match, referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande and his crew of officials took no action, and Pogba swiftly stated thereafter that he agreed with that approach.

Pogba stated, “I’m not crying for cards, yellow or red cards, because of such conduct.”

“I believe he nibbled a little on me. But we’ve been friends for a long time.

“I notified the referee, and he made a decision,” says the player. It’s finished.

“I didn’t want him to get suspended due of this scenario because it was a terrific match for us.

“It happened at the end of the game. We exchanged hugs and that was the end of it.”

France, the reigning world champions, got off to a good start thanks to an own goal by Germany defender Mats Hummels.

As Les Bleus pushed for a second, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema both had shots waived off for offside, and Adrien Rabiot hit the outside of a post.

In a tense match, Thomas Muller, Ilkay Gundogan, and Serge Gnabry were unable to capitalize on opportunities for Germany.