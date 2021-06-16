During the examination of the European Super League catastrophe, the Everton Fans Forum proposes a new club function.

Everton supporters were among a big group of supporters who testified during a fan-led investigation into football following the European Super League debacle.

Six Premier League clubs joined six other clubs from throughout Europe earlier this year to form the new competition, which was highly criticized across the footballing world.

Soon after, the English teams announced their withdrawal from the competition, but calls for a fan-led review of how football is managed in the country were already being made.

On Monday, fan organizations from throughout the Premier League testified before the government study, which was chaired by Tracey Crouch MP.

Following the occasion, Jazz Bal, chair of the Everton Fans’ Forum, revealed what had been discussed during the meeting to the Football Supporters’ Association.

“The Everton Fans Forum provided an overview of the actions undertaken to capture worldwide Evertonian sentiment for this fan-led review,” he said.

“We highlighted Everton’s good fan interaction, such as the consultation process leading up to our departure from Goodison Park.

“We also added that Evertonians have told us that a ‘Supporter Director’ will ensure that strategic and operational decisions take into account supporter views and interests, such as avoiding technical partners who may use sweatshops in other countries or commercial sponsors who are betting companies,” they said.

“We emphasized that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ensure that supporter involvement remains at the heart of our club in the future, and we urged the Committee to make it a reality.”