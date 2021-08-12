During the 2021/22 season, how much money can Everton make from the Carabao Cup and FA Cup?

In the second round of the Carabao Cup, Everton will face Huddersfield Town.

After yesterday night’s first-round match between Leyton Orient and QPR, the draw was done, with ties for the next stage to be played in the week beginning August 23.

Teams are split into southern and northern portions at this point in the competition, and they cannot play a team from the opposite category.

Everton beat Salford City, Fleetwood Town, and West Ham United in the Carabao Cup last season, but lost to Manchester United in the quarter-finals at Goodison Park.

How much could it be worth to Rafael Benitez’s side if the Blues go all the way this time?

Winning the Carabao Cup is not as lucrative as many people imagine, with latest numbers indicating that the winning team receives £100,000 in prize money.

The runner-up receives around £50,000, while the losing semi-finalists each receive £25,000 as a consolation award.

Everton was likewise knocked out of the FA Cup in the quarter-finals by Manchester City in the 2020/21 season.

Given that the winning team in the final will pocket a tidy £1.8 million, there is even more incentive to perform well in this competition.

At each round of the FA Cup, different sums of prize money are banked, with a total of £4.7 million up for grabs if Everton can claim silverware.