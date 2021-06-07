During Mexico’s victory in the Nations League final, fans threw bottles at US soccer players.

Following the United States’ victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final on Sunday, bottles and other items were thrown at members of the national team.

Fans threw drinks and water bottles at members of the US team who were celebrating their victory at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, according to TV footage and videos posted on social media.

It happened just after Christian Pulisic’s game-winning penalty kick gave the United States a 3-2 lead in the upper 90.

Giovanni Reyna, who tied the score in the first half with his first goal, was injured in the second half.