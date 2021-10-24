During Manchester United’s match against Liverpool, Naby Keita was stretchered off after a horrific Paul Pogba tackle resulted in a red card.

After being stretchered off at Old Trafford on Sunday, Naby Keita has given Liverpool a scare.

The Guinean had been the Reds’ standout performance against Manchester United, and he came back in spectacular manner against Atletico Madrid, scoring the opening goal and setting up another as Jurgen Klopp’s side raced to a 5-0 lead.

On the hour mark, though, his afternoon was cut short by a powerful tackle from Paul Pogba on the edge of the Liverpool box.

After a VAR intervention, the Frenchman, who had only come on at half-time, was initially booked for the challenge before it was upgraded to a red card.

Because Keita was unable to continue, he was stretchered off and replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool had already lost James Milner to injury in the first half, while Fabinho was forced to withdraw due to a personal issue, and Klopp was already without Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott in midfield.