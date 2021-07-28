During Liverpool’s pre-season bowling competition, Virgil van Dijk strikes gold as Joel Matip “forfeits.”

During Liverpool’s pre-season training, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip moved their friendly competition off the pitch and into the bowling alley.

The Reds are presently training in Austria in preparation for the 2021/22 season, as they try to reclaim the Premier League crown after their defense crashed and burned last season due to injury.

At the foot of the Austrian alps, Jurgen Klopp’s 34-man group has had a hectic itinerary. In pre-season friendlies, they have already faced Wacker Innsbruck, VfB Stuttgart, and Mainz 05, and will face Hertha BSC on Thursday.

However, it appears that the trio of centre-backs are using their spare time to engage in some friendly competition over a game of bowling.

In the team hotel in Salzburg, the defenders competed in a game of nine-pin, or kegeln as it is known locally.

Van Dijk was the king of the pins, with the game’s only strike.

Meanwhile, Matip finished last and stated that his only ‘forfeit’ was his participation in the competition.

After the Dutchman resorted to mind games such as turning off the lights or making startling noises as Matip answered his throws, the Cameroonian stated Van Dijk was “always in his head.”

Last season, the trio was sidelined for the bulk of the season due to long-term ailments that kept them out of the lineup.

All three players have returned to pre-season training, with Matip making his comeback against Wacker Innsbruck.

Van Dijk might return to duty in Liverpool’s friendly against Hertha BSC in Innsbruck later this week, according to Klopp, while Gomez is also apparently close to returning.