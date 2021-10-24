During Liverpool’s defeat, Robbie Fowler launches a vicious Harvey Elliott dig at Manchester United.

As his former side completed a historic rout at Old Trafford, Liverpool veteran Robbie Fowler couldn’t help but take a jab at Manchester United.

The Reds led 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, as well as a double from Mohamed Salah.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won 5-0 thanks to the Egyptian’s hat-trick early in the second period.

As the spectacular sights occurred, Fowler requested that the boss make a few unique adjustments.

On Twitter, his first idea was to “Get Harvey Elliott on…on crutches.”

Then followed an even more audacious yell: “And mighty red on for the last ten.”

Liverpool now sits in second place in the Premier League rankings, one point behind Chelsea.

As an exciting title fight takes form, those two teams, along with Manchester City, have moved away into a top three.

It’s unclear whether United will be a part of that now.

They are already seven points behind Liverpool after nine games, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under increasing pressure.