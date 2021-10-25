During Liverpool’s defeat at Old Trafford, Manchester United fans were seen fleeing at halftime.

By halftime at Old Trafford on Sunday, Manchester United fans had had enough, with many seen fleeing the stadium while Liverpool rioted.

The Theatre of Dreams became a nightmare for home fans as the visitors took advantage of some slapstick defense to surge into a four-goal lead at halftime, thanks of goals from Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita, and Diogo Jota.

Salah scored his hat-trick after the break, and United’s Paul Pogba was sent off for a terrible challenge on Keita.

Liverpool eventually won 5-0, and while some United fans lingered to the finish to support their team, there were swaths of empty seats at Old Trafford as the final whistle blew.

The visiting fans remained to praise their team long after the final whistle, while United faithful flooded out.

With the victory, Liverpool maintained their fantastic start to the Premier League season, moving within one point of leaders Chelsea.

The outcome adds to United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pressure, as the Red Devils were ripped apart on their own turf by the rampaging visitors.

United has already lost three and drawn one of their last four Premier League games, putting them eight points behind the leaders just nine games into the season.