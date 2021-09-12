During Leeds’ match against Liverpool, Harvey Elliott sustains a catastrophic injury.

During Liverpool’s Premier League match against Leeds United this afternoon, Harvey Elliott seemed to have a major leg injury.

During a skirmish for control down the right wing in the second half, Elliott was the victim of a powerful challenge from Leeds replacement Pascal Struijk.

The 18-year-old collapsed to the ground in obvious pain, prompting adjacent Liverpool player Mohamed Salah to immediately request that the game be paused and that medics be brought onto the field.

Elliott was taken off the field on a stretcher with his left leg in a brace after undergoing extensive treatment that caused the game to be stopped for many minutes.

Struijk was given a straight red card for the challenge after a VAR review, leaving Leeds with ten men for the last half-hour.

Elliott was able to applaud the Leeds supporters from his stretcher as he departed the stadium to a standing ovation.

With Liverpool ahead 2-0, it’s thought the midfielder was set to be replaced by captain Jordan Henderson.