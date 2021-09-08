During his induction speech, Derek Jeter chastises the lone Hall of Fame voter who did not vote for him.

Derek Jeter chastises the lone Hall of Fame voter who did not vote for him during his induction speech.

On Wednesday, Derek Jeter greeted the baseball world with grace. Everyone, with the exception of one individual.

The veteran New York Yankees manager singled out the lone baseball writer who did not vote him into the Baseball Hall of Fame during his induction speech in Cooperstown, New York on Wednesday.

Jeter blasted 3,465 home runs in his nearly two-decade career with the Yankees, was a 14-time All-Star, five-time gold-glove winner, and led the team to five World Series wins. He received 396 out of 397 votes in his first year on the Hall of Fame ballot, easily reaching the 75% threshold for entry.

Only Mariano Rivera, a former Yankees bullpen pitcher who was unanimously honored by the writers in 2019, had a greater vote share of 99.7%.

Jeter praised a slew of former teammates, coaches, managers, family members, and members of the media in his 15-minute message. He also used his position to reprimand the lone voter who did not vote for him when the Class of 2020 was revealed on January 21, 2020.

“Thank you to everyone of the baseball writers who voted for me, with the exception of one,” Jeter said.

Larry Walker, Ted Simmons, and Marvin Miller, the longstanding head of the Major League Baseball Players Association, were among those inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020. There were no players inducted into the Class of 2021.

The Class of 2020 will have to wait an extra 14 months for their induction ceremony, which was initially scheduled for July 26, 2020, but was pushed back to Wednesday because to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeter, on the other hand, was surrounded by sports aristocracy on his big day. NBA Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing, as well as Jeter’s former Yankees colleague CC Sabathia, were among those in attendance.

Legends are paying tribute to legends at the @baseballhall. pic.twitter.com/OFnccA71U9

On September 8, 2021, Major League Baseball (@MLB)

Many others have commented on Jeter’s career on social media, including Martin Brodeur, the NHL’s all-time leader in goalie victories, and Jeter’s ex-Yankees teammate Curtis Granderson.

The @Yankees’ Derek Jeter has been admitted into the @baseballhallofFame! An honor that is well deserved! #JeterHOF @JeterTurn2 The following is a condensed version of the data.